Maharashtra: BJP MLA Arrested For Shooting Shiv Sena Leader Inside Police Station

THANE: In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganesh Gaikwad allegedly shot Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar on the night of February 2.
The incident reportedly occurred inside the cabin of a senior cop at the Hill Line Police Station where the two politicians accompanied by their supporters had gathered to lodge a complaint over a long-standing land dispute.
According to media reports, the incident unraveled when a spat erupted between both parties, after which, Ganesh Gaikwad unleashed his gun and shot four rounds at Mahesh Gaikwad. Shiv Sena MLA Rahul Patil also reportedly incurred injuries in the firing.
Both the leaders of the Shiv Sena are undergoing treatment at the Jupiter Hospital in Thane.
On the other hand, Ganesh Gaikwad was subsequently apprehended and taken into police custody and his firearm was confiscated by the cops.
As per reports, Mahesh Gaikwad was initially rushed to Mira Hospital in Ulhasnagar but was later transferred to Jupiter Hospital in Thane at around 11 pm when his condition deteriorated.
This despicable incident led to the atmosphere getting tense. The supporters of the Shiv Sena leader gathered at the Jupiter hospital.
After the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Anand Dubey aimed a dig at the ruling dispensation by accusing them of turning Maharashtra into a ''Jungle Raj''.
"The firing incident happened inside a police station. BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad fired at the leader of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena leader. Just imagine, how our state Maharashtra is being turned into a jungle raj," Dubey said.
Meanwhile, Ganesh Gaikwad told the media that he will comply with the court's verdict on this incident.
However, Gaikwad leveled corruption allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying that the crime rate has surged under his tenure.
The BJP MLA further said that the current CM is not trustworthy at all and it is only a matter of time that Shinde will betray the BJP, just like he did with Uddhav Thackeray.
Furthermore, Gaikwad also accused the Maharashtra CM of embezzling lakhs of rupees from him and added that he will accept the court's verdict regarding the firing incident.
He further stated his desire to assure the public that he is innocent and emphasized that their trust in him will persist because they are familiar with his character.