Maharashtra: BJP MLA Arrested For Shooting Shiv Sena Leader Inside Police Station

THANE: In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganesh Gaikwad allegedly shot Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar on the night of February 2.

The incident reportedly occurred inside the cabin of a senior cop at the Hill Line Police Station where the two politicians accompanied by their supporters had gathered to lodge a complaint over a long-standing land dispute.

According to media reports, the incident unraveled when a spat erupted between both parties, after which, Ganesh Gaikwad unleashed his gun and shot four rounds at Mahesh Gaikwad. Shiv Sena MLA Rahul Patil also reportedly incurred injuries in the firing.