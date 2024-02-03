New Delhi: Veteran Leader LK Advani Conferred With Bharat Ratna

NEW DELHI: Lal Krishna Advani, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart, who steered the saffron party into national reckoning with his historic Rath Yatra for Ayodhya's Ram Temple in the early 1990's, has been conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed the news to him when he spoke to the veteran leader on Saturday.

PM Modi took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to share the news. "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour," the post read.