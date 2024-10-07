Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased in a fire accident that took place at a shop in Chembur. The Chief Minister's office also confirmed that a high-level inquiry would be carried out into matter.

Atleast seven people, including two children of a family, were killed in the fire tragedy on Sunday.

"Seven people including three children died after a fire broke out at a shop in Chembur around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday," as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fire broke out at the ground floor of a multi-storey building at 5:20 a.m. in plot no 16/1, Sidharth Colony, KN Gaikwad Marg, Chembur (E) which claimed the lives of the seven members of the Gupta family. The fire took place due to a short circuit near the electrical wiring installed near the shop on the ground floor.

All seven members were of the same family and have been identified as Presi Prem Gupta (6), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Dharamdev Gupta (39), Prem Chediram Gupta (30), Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15) and GitaDevi Dharamdev Gupta (60).

As per Hemraj Singh Rajput, DCP Zone 6 the family used to reside on the other two floors of the G+2 building, while the shop was on the ground floor.

"We received a call around 6 AM where in G+2 building there was a house, on the ground floor there was a shop and families stayed on the other two floors. 7 people died and 2 people who were sleeping in the shop who escaped," said Rajput. (ANI)

