Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says Nationwide Mobile Alert was Disaster Preparedness Test

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the nationwide alert message on Saturday was to test our disaster preparedness. Fadnavis commended the mobile-based emergency alert mechanism developed indigenously by the Department of Communications in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority

"The message you received on your mobile phones today is a test of our disaster preparedness and our system for disseminating information across the country. The most commendable aspect is that this entire system has been developed indigenously within India; I believe this marks yet another technological leap forward for the nation," Fadnavis said.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday launched the 'Cell Broadcast Alert System'. This system's critical information related to disasters, emergencies, and public safety will be transmitted directly and instantly to citizens' mobile phones.

As part of this initiative, a nationwide trial of the system was conducted today, during which emergency alert messages, accompanied by a beep sound, were displayed on mobile phones across the country, according to a release. (ANI)

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