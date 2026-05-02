Devendra Fadnavis kicks off Census-2027 self-enumeration campaign in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday formally inaugurated the Census-2027 self-enumeration campaign in Mumbai, marking the launch of the first phase of the nationwide population count being conducted on behalf of the Government of India.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Varsha, the official residence of the Chief Minister in Mumbai, where he completed his self-enumeration as part of the digital rollout of the exercise. In a post in X, the BMC mentioned that the Census-2027, being conducted under the framework of the Government of India, will begin with the self-enumeration phase starting May 1, 2026, thereby allowing citizens to submit their details digitally ahead of door-to-door enumeration in subsequent phases. (ANI)

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