Maharashtra: Former CM Manohar Joshi Dies at 86

MUMBAI: In a tragic incident, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away at the age of 86 on Friday.
After suffering a cardiac arrest on February 21, the former Lok Sabha Speaker was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital. He passed away at a private medical facility, according to family sources.
The funeral procession for Manohar Joshi will commence after 2 pm, followed by his cremation at Dadar crematorium with state honors.
Since May 2023, Joshi's health has been delicate following a brain hemorrhage. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital's ICU, where he remained semi-conscious for several days. Due to limited prospects of recovery, doctors advised him to return home to Shivaji Park, where he was under care.
On December 2, Joshi, who had turned 86, was taken to his office in Dadar, where his supporters celebrated his birthday.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow at the passing of Manohar Joshi and remembered his contributions in various roles. The Prime Minister also highlighted Joshi's dedication as a legislator, stating that he will be remembered for it.
Manohar Joshi, a senior Shiv Sena leader, served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 as part of the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition. He later served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004. Joshi began his career as a teacher and ventured into politics in 1967.
Joshi was a close confidant of Balasaheb Thackeray. He entered politics by winning a seat as a councillor in the Maharashtra Legislative Council with the Shiv Sena. Additionally, Joshi held the position of Mayor of Mumbai from 1976 to 1977.
Manohar Joshi was born on December 2, 1937, in Mahad, Maharashtra. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the renowned Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai.
