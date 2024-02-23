Maharashtra: Former CM Manohar Joshi Dies at 86

MUMBAI: In a tragic incident, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away at the age of 86 on Friday.

After suffering a cardiac arrest on February 21, the former Lok Sabha Speaker was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital. He passed away at a private medical facility, according to family sources.

The funeral procession for Manohar Joshi will commence after 2 pm, followed by his cremation at Dadar crematorium with state honors.

Since May 2023, Joshi's health has been delicate following a brain hemorrhage. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital's ICU, where he remained semi-conscious for several days. Due to limited prospects of recovery, doctors advised him to return home to Shivaji Park, where he was under care.