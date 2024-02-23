Nagaland Assembly likely to discuss India-Myanmar Border Fencing plan

KOHIMA: In a significant development, the upcoming budget session of the Nagaland Assembly is expected to include discussions on the proposed fencing of the India-Myanmar border and the suspension of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the neighboring country.
Several civil society organizations in Nagaland, tribal bodies along with NSCN-IM, which shares 215 km of the India-Myanmar border, have strongly criticized the Central government's decision, arguing that it would “divide” the Nagas residing on both sides of the border.
They argue that many people in border areas have farmlands on the other side, making these measures disruptive and detrimental to their livelihoods.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has emphasized the need for thorough discussion regarding the decision, stating that the government must consult with the people to devise a workable formula before proceeding with implementation.
According to sources within the Assembly, the five-day budget session, set to begin on February 26, will address the border fencing and Free Movement Regime (FMR) issues, considering them "matters of urgent public importance."
The session will begin with Governor La Ganesan delivering an address to the 60-member House on Monday.
The Chief Minister, who also serves as the finance minister, is scheduled to present the budget on February 27.
The session will conclude on March 1 after four days of sittings, with a recess scheduled for Wednesday.
Earlier on January 26, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the need for thorough discussion before implementing the Centre's decision to fence the India-Myanmar border.
Rio, a BJP ally, noted that many people live on the Indian side of the border, but their farms are located on the other side. He emphasized the necessity of finding a practical solution, stating, "Therefore there has to be a workable formula."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January announced that the government would terminate the free movement of people along the India-Myanmar border and fully fence it, aiming to secure it similar to the country's boundary with Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, Several Naga civil society organizations, along with the NSCN-IM, have voiced opposition to the Centre's decision, arguing that it would "divide" the Nagas residing on both sides of the border.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: