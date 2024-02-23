Nagaland Assembly likely to discuss India-Myanmar Border Fencing plan

KOHIMA: In a significant development, the upcoming budget session of the Nagaland Assembly is expected to include discussions on the proposed fencing of the India-Myanmar border and the suspension of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the neighboring country.

Several civil society organizations in Nagaland, tribal bodies along with NSCN-IM, which shares 215 km of the India-Myanmar border, have strongly criticized the Central government's decision, arguing that it would “divide” the Nagas residing on both sides of the border.

They argue that many people in border areas have farmlands on the other side, making these measures disruptive and detrimental to their livelihoods.