Maharashtra Government Recalls Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar to LBSNAA

MAHARASTRA: Maharashtra Government has ordered trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar to return to Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie effective immediately. This directive was issued on Tuesday by Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre. He cited need for further necessary action as directed by LBSNAA.

In an official letter Gadre stated, “You are hereby relieved from district training program of state government of Maharashtra… You are instructed to join academy at the earliest but not later than 23rd July 2024 under any circumstance.” The recall follows academy's decision to put Dr. Khedkar’s district training program on hold.

Puja Khedkar gained significant attention recently. Allegations concerning her conduct during her training emerged. Reports accused her of demanding a separate office. Also an official car. Also unauthorized use of a beacon in her private vehicle. Earlier this month Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase submitted a report. It detailed "objectionable behaviour" by Khedkar and her father.

Khedkar who has MBBS degree, has attempted Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams multiple times. She reportedly secured position in Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in 2019. But she claimed she couldn't join due to “technical issues in her OBC allocation.” Subsequently she joined Sports Authority of India as assistant director in November 2021.

In 2021, Khedkar appeared for Civil Services Examination again. She successfully cleared all stages securing 821st rank. However, her journey was marred by legal battle with UPSC in Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). This dispute arose after she failed to present herself for a medical examination. This was to verify her disability claims which included “blindness and mental illness.” Consequently, she qualified for benefits under Persons with Benchmark Disabilities category.

Maharashtra Government's swift action to recall Khedkar underscores seriousness of allegations. It also highlights importance of maintaining integrity and discipline expected of IAS officers during their training and service. The next steps will be closely monitored by state and central authorities.