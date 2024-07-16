New Delhi: CBI Arrests Two More in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scam

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday apprehended two additional individuals in connection with National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) paper leak scam. The suspects are Pankaj Kumar from Patna Bihar and Raju Singh from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. They have been identified as key players in ongoing investigation.

Pankaj Kumar is allegedly member of paper leak mafia. He is accused of stealing NEET-UG question papers. Raju Singh is believed to have assisted in circulation of these stolen papers. Their arrests add to growing list of individuals implicated in this scandal. This has raised serious concerns about the integrity of highly competitive medical entrance examination.

Earlier the CBI had arrested nine others linked to NEET paper leak case. These arrests included individuals connected with alleged manipulations in Latur and Godhra in Gujarat. As well as another suspect from Dehradun involved in broader conspiracy. The investigation led to detention of Rocky alias Rakesh Ranjan. The alleged mastermind behind the scheme, along with 12 other accused individuals all from Bihar, on July 12.

CBI's investigation began after widespread outcry from students and parents who demanded answers following reports of irregularities in NEET-UG exam. Agency has registered six First Information Reports (FIRs). It continues to uncover depth of conspiracy.

The NEET-UG exam is critical gateway for students aspiring to enter medical and dental colleges across India. Any breach in its conduct jeopardizes the future of thousands of students. They rely on fairness and transparency of examination process. Recent arrests signify CBI's efforts to ensure accountability. They aim to uphold integrity of national examination system.

The scandal highlighted vulnerabilities within examination system. It also prompted calls for stricter measures to prevent future leaks. As CBI delves deeper into investigation, more details are expected to emerge. These will shed light on extent of network involved in malpractice.