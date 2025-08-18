Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan named NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate

NEW DELHI: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, scheduled to be held on September 9.

The announcement was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda during a press conference following the party's Parliamentary Board meeting held in the national capital. At the parliamentary board meeting, we all unanimously decided on the VP candidate, Mr CP Radhakrishna. We discussed the VP candidate with all our alliance party (NDA)earlier as well. We will discuss our opposition party as well to smooth the VP election..." Nadda said.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024. He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election will take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankhar's resignation letter read. (ANI)

