Maharashtra issues Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for protection of outdoor workers

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Monday released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for protection of outdoor informal workers in urban heat risk districts of the state.

As per the advisory released by the state disaster management minister Girish Mahajan, rescheduling of outdoor work hours had been suggested to cooler periods from 6 A.M. to 11 A.M. and 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. during heat alerts, enforcement of mandatory rest breaks from 12 to 4 P.M. during orange and red alerts, mandating schedule shifts especially in construction, industrial and vending sectors.

Further, it will be necessary to issue official district or urban local body circulars mandating schedule shifts, especially in construction, industrial and vending sectors.

Workspace safety for women will be ensured through lighting, transport and protective facilities. The SOP was necessitated as Maharashtra ranks among India's top 10 most heat vulnerable states and Union Territories.

According to the State Heat Action Plan, 15 districts across Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh regions that have been identified as highly vulnerable to extremes heat are Latur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim, Akola, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule and Nanded.

The SOP applies to all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats operating in high risk urban areas. (IANS)

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