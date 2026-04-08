PM Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to healthcare workers on World Health Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to healthcare workers and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare systems on the occasion of World Health Day.

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said, “On World Health Day, we express our gratitude to all those who dedicate themselves tirelessly to the service of others and work towards a healthier planet.”

Reiterating the government’s focus on public health, he added, “We also reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier society. Let us all keep working together to strengthen healthcare systems and prioritise well-being for every individual.”

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also extended greetings, highlighting India’s healthcare approach and ongoing reforms.

“Greetings to everyone on World Health Day! This day reminds us to take better care of our health and follow a balanced lifestyle. India’s approach to healthcare combines age-old wisdom with modern science, helping improve lives not just at home but across the world,” Nadda wrote on X.

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the importance of good health in ensuring a better quality of life.

In a post on X, Gupta said, “Good health is the foundation of a better life. On World Health Day, we reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier, stronger Delhi for every citizen.” (ANI)

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