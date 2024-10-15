Maharashtra To Go To Polls On November 20, Jharkhand In Two Phases

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the upcoming state assembly elections in the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
The legislative assembly elections in the two poll-bound states will be held across two phases beginning November 13, the ECI informed.
Jharkhand will vote in two phases - on November 13 and November 20 while Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase scheduled to be held on November 20.
The poll body declared that the counting of votes for both states will take place on November 23 and the results will be declared on the same day.
Dates were also announced for some Lok Sabha bypolls, including Kerala's Wayanad seat which was vacated by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as he emerged victorious from the family bastion of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.
This seat will be contested by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is all set to make her electoral debut in the by-elections.
