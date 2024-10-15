Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Set To Visit Assam, Meghalaya Tomorrow For 2-Day Tour

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a two-day visit to Guwahati and Shillong starting tomorrow.
During his visit to the capital city of Meghalaya, Dhankhar will preside as the Chief Guest and will lay the foundation stone of the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub at Mawdiangdiang.
This initiative aims to upgrade the skill development and innovation ecosystem of the state.
He has also added IT Park and Shillong's Raj Bhawan to his list of places to visit to demonstrate his eagerness to know about the region’s technological advancements and governance.
The Vice President’s visit to Shillong will also include a meeting with Meghalaya Chief Minister and other senior officials to discuss the developmental projects and address some of the key issues.
This meeting will help in deepening ties between the central government and the state administration.
Dhankhar's previous visit to the region as a Chief Guest at the 25th Convocation of IIT Guwahati and and presentation of Assam’s highest State Civilian Awards had been noteworthy.
His upcoming visit is anticipated to further reinforce the government’s commitment to the region’s growth and development.
