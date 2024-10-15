Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Set To Visit Assam, Meghalaya Tomorrow For 2-Day Tour

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a two-day visit to Guwahati and Shillong starting tomorrow.

During his visit to the capital city of Meghalaya, Dhankhar will preside as the Chief Guest and will lay the foundation stone of the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub at Mawdiangdiang.

This initiative aims to upgrade the skill development and innovation ecosystem of the state.

He has also added IT Park and Shillong's Raj Bhawan to his list of places to visit to demonstrate his eagerness to know about the region’s technological advancements and governance.