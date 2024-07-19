‘Major players see India becoming superpower soon’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India’s job market is on the rise and major global players are predicting that India will soon be a superpower.

“With 12.5 crore jobs created in FY14-23, EPFO subscribers doubling, and India poised to be the 3rd largest economy by 2030, the future looks bright!” PM Modi remarked in a post on X.

Highlighting the ‘Great Indian Job Story’ with numbers, PM Modi’s post points out that 69 per cent of Indians believe the country’s overall economy is moving in the right direction compared to the global average of 38 per cent. This sentiment is bolstered by India’s rise to the world’s fifth largest economy driven by domestic consumption and the growing influence in forums like BRICS and the G7 summit.

It also spotlights 12.5 crore jobs created from FY14-23, with an average of 2 crore jobs per year; 56 per cent rise in workers’ income (FY22-23); AI market to touch $77 billion by 2027; and India on track to become a $10 trillion economy. (IANS)

