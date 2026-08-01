Making ‘Vande Mataram’ legally mandatory an attack on religious freedom: AIMPLB

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday expressed concern over to the passage of an Amendment Bill in Parliament that makes alleged disrespect to ‘Vande Mataram’ a punishable offence.

Saying that patriotism should not be measured by the recitation of any particular slogan or song, the AIMPLB termed the move “contrary to the constitutional, secular and democratic ethos of the country”.

According to the Board, imposing a particular religious concept or belief upon all citizens through a legislation is inconsistent with the basic spirit of the Constitution of India.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokesperson S.Q.R. Ilyas said that any attempt to make ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory for all sections and religious communities through legal coercion is objectionable and a serious assault on the religious freedom of citizens.

Ilyas emphasised that love for the motherland and worship of the motherland are two entirely different concepts.

He said that Article 25 of the Constitution of India guarantees every citizen the freedom to profess, practise and follow his or her religion, while Article 19 guarantees freedom of expression.

He said these constitutional safeguards clearly imply that no citizen can be compelled to adopt or participate in any song, slogan, ideology or symbol against his or her religious beliefs and conscience.

“Muslims deeply love their country and consider love for the homeland part of their civic and moral responsibility, but they cannot regard the country as a deity or goddess,” he said in a statement.

He urged the Union government not to pursue sensitive and divisive measures and, instead, focus on resolving the real problems confronting the country — unemployment, inflation, poverty, education, healthcare, economic inequality and social injustice.

Ilyas said that a strong and united India can only be built where every citizen enjoys equal dignity, justice and freedom; where anyone’s patriotism is not judged through the prism of his or her religious beliefs; and where the supremacy of the Constitution, religious freedom and fundamental civil rights are protected at all costs. (IANS)

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