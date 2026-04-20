Mallikarjun Kharge questions PM Modi on delay in implementing women's reservation

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the delimitation issue and the implementation of women's reservation, urging the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in centre not to spread "false propaganda".

Speaking on the issue, Kharge said the delimitation Bill was against the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and states going for elections, adding that opposition parties had collectively opposed it. He said, "The Delimitation Bill is against SC/ST, against the states which are going for elections. That's why all parties decided to take steps." Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misrepresenting the Opposition's stand on the women's reservation.

"But Modi is saying that the Women's Reservation Bill is defeated. The Women's Reservation Bill is different, and the new delimitation bill is different. We passed the Women's Reservation bill in 2023 itself. And Modi ji himself congratulated all parties for the unanimity. And all people unanimously voted and passed," he said.

Questioning the delay in implementation, Kharge asked, "Why did he keep it in cold storage for 30 months? I want to ask. He did not do it. Not only that, but he has not notified that bill. The bill, which was passed in 2023, was not notified; only on the 16th night, at 3 o'clock, he notified. It means that the bill was not in existence, but still, he brought an amendment. To which bill? I want to ask."

"So, he is playing to the gallery, just as he is playing that I am for women and only the opposition parties are against it. Therefore, I condemn it," Kharge added. Recalling the history of the legislation, Kharge added, "In 2010 itself, this bill we brought, but it was unfortunately defeated in the lower house. And after that, again we cooperated in 2023, and that was passed. Why did he not implement it? That is our question. The most cunning party is the BJP. They don't respect women. And the philosophy or ideology in which they believe, it is horrible. They themselves say Shudras and women should not be respected. And women should be kept away from any political power, even economic power, or even from any activities." (ANI)

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