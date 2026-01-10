Mamata Banerjee leads protest in Kolkata against ED over I-PAC raids

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched a protest in Kolkata against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a day after the central agency conducted raids at the office of I-PAC.

Banerjee criticized the detention of Trinamool Congress MPs in Delhi, accusing the BJP-led central government of suppressing democratic protest and misusing law enforcement agencies.

She said dignity and respect in a democracy are non-negotiable, asserting that citizens and elected representatives cannot be treated arbitrarily by those in power. Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs were detained in the national capital on Friday for protesting outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on the I-PAC office.

In a post on X, CM Banerjee wrote, “I strongly condemn the shameful and unacceptable treatment meted out to our Members of Parliament. Dragging elected representatives on the streets for exercising their democratic right to protest outside the Home Minister’s office is not law enforcement - it is arrogance in uniform. This is a democracy, not the BJP’s private property. Democracy does not function on the convenience or comfort of those in power. When BJP leaders protest, they expect red carpets and special privileges. When opposition MPs raise their voices, they are dragged, detained, and humiliated. This double standard exposes the BJP’s idea of democracy - obedience, not dissent.” (ANI)

