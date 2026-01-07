Man arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan in Ambala, sharing Air Force station details

AMBALA: The Ambala police have arrested a man for allegedly spying for Pakistan and providing sensitive information about the Air Force station in the area. DSP Crime Virendra Kumar stated that the police had received information about a suspected individual who was providing information about the defence area.

The accused, identified as Sunil alias Sunny, a resident of Ambala, was taken into custody after a case was registered against him. During interrogation, the police seized his mobile phone, which revealed suspicious activities. The investigation revealed that Sunil had been working as a contractor at the Air Force station since 2020, handling repair work.

According to the police, Sunil was in contact with a woman who would ask for information, which he would then pass on. The analysis of his device showed that he used to send information to a neighbouring country, which is considered an enemy country. However, the police are still investigating the matter and analysing the evidence.

“The Ambala police had information that a suspected man was providing information about our defence area, specifically the Air Force. When he was interrogated, a case was registered against him. He was arrested and taken into custody. His mobile phone was seized, and a lot of suspicious things emerged from it. He has been a contractor since 2020. He used to handle repair work at the Air Force station. He was taking photos or providing information... He was in contact with a woman, and she used to ask for information, and he passed on some information... According to his device, he used to send information to a neighbouring country, which we can call an enemy country. But this is his version. We’ll see further because we have to analyse things ourselves...” Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

