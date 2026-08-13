Marijuana detected in AI pilot’s bloodstream alongside sleep medication

NEW DELHI: The pilot-in-command of an Air India flight that experienced a sudden drop in altitude while travelling from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 had been taking prescribed medication for sleep difficulties, according to an internal flight safety report.

The pilot, who has reportedly tested positive for marijuana in two separate drug tests, said he had struggled to sleep during his layover in Phuket. He explained that the sleep problems had been ongoing due to personal circumstances and that his family doctor had prescribed medication.

Air India flight AI-2379, an Airbus A320neo carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, reportedly lost around 300 feet of altitude during the journey. At least 20 passengers and four crew members were injured in the incident, while the aircraft eventually completed the flight and landed safely in Delhi.

In his statement, the pilot said that although he attempted to rest during the layover, he found it difficult to fall asleep. He said he instead engaged in light activity, including walking, believing it could help with his sleep.

The pilot also raised concerns about the scheduling of his duties. While he acknowledged that the roster complied with legally mandated rest requirements, he said the timing of the flights left limited opportunity for proper recovery.

According to his account, he was required to report for the first flight at around 12:10 AM, meaning he needed to begin preparing for duty before 10 PM. After completing the flight, post-flight procedures and the journey to the Phuket hotel reportedly took between 1.5 and 2 hours, further reducing his available daytime rest.

For the subsequent flight to Delhi, the pilot said he had to wake up at approximately 3 AM IST.

After the aircraft reached Delhi, sources cited in the report said the pilot appeared unsteady and needed assistance to sit down. An investigating officer also reportedly helped him physically while he provided a urine sample as part of the inquiry. (Agencies)

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