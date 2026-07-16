Air India launches first direct Guwahati–UAE flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from August 4

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Those travelling to the Gulf country of the UAE will not have to fly from a metro city, as Air India is starting direct, non-stop flights from LGBI Airport in Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi on August 4 and 7, respectively.

Air India today informed the state government about more details on the direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Air India Express said it is launching direct international connectivity from Guwahati to the UAE, strengthening air links between the Northeast region of India and the Gulf region.

The airline will commence a non-stop Guwahati - Dubai flight from August 4 and a non-stop Guwahati - Abu Dhabi flight from August 7.

These new services are expected to benefit tourists, business travellers, students, and the large Indian diaspora living in the UAE by offering convenient, time-saving direct connectivity from Assam and the Northeast.

At present, the introductory fares start from Rs 21,188 for the Guwahati - Dubai direct flight and Rs 19,759 for the Guwahati - Abu Dhabi flight.

The inaugural flights mark a significant milestone in expanding international air connectivity from Guwahati and are expected to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchanges between Northeast India and the UAE, the airline said.

In a travel advisory, passengers planning travel to the UAE are encouraged to book early and take advantage of the introductory fares available for the inaugural services.

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