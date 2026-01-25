Massive fire erupts in tyre stock on Bariatu Hill in Ranchi

RANCHI: A massive fire broke out in a stock of tyres on the hills on Bariatu Hill in the Sadar police station area of Ranchi city on Saturday.

The fire took place at a location that is used by the Indian Army for firing practice. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the site.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported, and firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage to nearby areas. (ANI)

Also Read: Forest fire burnt 20,587 sq km area in NE in 2023-24