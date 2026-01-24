Indian Army leads anti-drug rally at Manigong with theme ‘No Drugs, No Dropouts’

Agartala: With a strong focus on youth welfare and social awareness, the Indian Army, in collaboration with school students and teachers, organised an anti-drug rally at Manigong in Arunachal Pradesh under the theme “No Drugs, No Dropouts”.
According to an official statement, the initiative aimed to highlight the harmful effects of substance abuse while reinforcing the importance of education as the foundation of a secure and progressive future.
The programme saw enthusiastic participation from students, teachers and local residents, reflecting shared concern for the wellbeing of the younger generation.
"As part of the outreach, Army personnel interacted with students and educators, encouraging open discussions on the physical, psychological and social consequences of drug abuse," the statement added.
An awareness lecture was also organised at Manigong Higher Secondary School, motivating students to adopt healthy lifestyles, remain focused on education and make informed choices.
A key highlight was the rally through Manigong village, with participants marching with banners and slogans promoting a drug-free, education-first society.
The event concluded with a collective commitment to work towards a drug-free, educated and empowered Manigong, reaffirming the Indian Army’s role in community outreach and nation-building.