NEW DELHI: Days after the killing of lone active local terrorist Lateef Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir soil, a massive hunt is on for 65 estimated Pakistani terrorists operating in the erstwhile state, having allegiance to banned terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and others, sources in the security establishment said.

Officials in the security establishment told ANI that these 65 Pakistani terrorists have been on the radar since their presence was confirmed by different intelligence wings within the system and it is learnt that the majority of them belong to the LeT and the JeM. Of the 65 foreign terrorists, 35 are linked to the LeT and 25 to the JeM, while the rest are from different outlawed terror outfits. (ANI)