MHA designates 23 individuals linked to different terror groups as ‘terrorists’ under UAPA

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday designated 23 individuals linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), The Resistance Front (TRF) and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Out of the 23 terrorists, 17 are Pakistani, and six are Indian nationals. However, all of them at present operate terrorist activities from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. With the fresh move of the Central government, a total of 80 individuals have so far been designated as "terrorists" under Section 35 of the Act and included in the Fourth Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The fresh list of 23 designated terrorists are involved in anti-India activities, carrying out terror attacks, inciting terror, trafficking arms, infiltrating through the border, facilitating terrorist organisations, raising funds and recruiting terrorists. All of these terrorists have been designated under Section 35 of the Act and included in the Fourth Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. (ANI)

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