Massive Theft: Over 4,000 Lights Stolen from Ayodhya's Iconic Bhakti Path and Ram Path

AYODHYA: Police reported on Tuesday that around 3,800 bamboo sticks and 36 projector lights, valued at over Rs 50 lakh, were allegedly stolen from Bhakti Path and Ram Path, which are located in a high-security area in Ayodhya.

An FIR was filed at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station after a representative from Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles, the company that installed the lights under a contract with the Ayodhya Development Authority, reported the theft on August 9.

They reported that 6,400 bamboo lights had been installed on Rampath and 96 projector lights on Bhakti Path.

While all the lights were accounted for as of March 19, an inspection on May 9 revealed that some lights were missing.

In the complaint, Shekhar Sharma, a representative of the firm, stated that approximately 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 projector lights had been stolen by unknown thieves up to that point.

According to the FIR, the firm discovered the theft in May but only filed the complaint on August 9. The police have registered an FIR and are currently investigating the case.

Ayodhya was renovated as part of a major project in preparation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.