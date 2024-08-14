Manipur Residents to Hoist National Flag at INA Martyrs' Complex for 'Strength and Unity’

IMPHAL: In preparation for Independence Day, the people of Moirang, Manipur, have started putting up the Indian national flag at the INA Martyrs' Memorial Complex to celebrate unity and strength.

The Chief Minister of Manipur shared this initiative on the social media platform X, praising the installation of the national flag at the Moirang site.

He wrote, “As we approach the momentous occasion of Independence Day, the people of Moirang have started the installation of the Tricolor at the INA Complex in Moirang.”

The goal of this initiative is to honor the sacrifices of the martyrs and to bring the community together in celebration.