Manipur Residents to Hoist National Flag at INA Martyrs' Complex for 'Strength and Unity’

IMPHAL: In preparation for Independence Day, the people of Moirang, Manipur, have started putting up the Indian national flag at the INA Martyrs' Memorial Complex to celebrate unity and strength.
The Chief Minister of Manipur shared this initiative on the social media platform X, praising the installation of the national flag at the Moirang site.
He wrote, “As we approach the momentous occasion of Independence Day, the people of Moirang have started the installation of the Tricolor at the INA Complex in Moirang.”
The goal of this initiative is to honor the sacrifices of the martyrs and to bring the community together in celebration.
Thanking the people for their participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the Manipur Chief Minister said, “By raising the Tricolor at this important site, we are not only honoring their sacrifices but also celebrating the unity and strength of our community. I appreciate the people of Moirang for their support in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.”
Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that indigenous people of the State lived together peacefully for ages, but the divisive and communal forces were threatening to erode the fabric of the society.
On the occasion of the Patriots’ Day, the Chief Minister paid tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives fighting against the British in the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891. He said that history teaches the importance of unity.
He said that the day recognizes the supreme sacrifices of great heroes, including Yuvraj Tikendrajit Singh, Thangal General, Chairai Thangal, Pukhrambam Kajao and the hundreds of soldiers who laid down their lives valiantly defending sovereignty of Manipur, an erstwhile princely ruled state merged with the Indian union on October 15, 1949 through a merger agreement between the Government of India and the then Maharaja of Manipur.
