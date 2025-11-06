May our sacred traditions illuminate everyone’s lives: PM Modi on Dev Deepawali

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali, wishing that the sacred traditions of holy bathing, charity, aarti, and worship bring light and happiness into everyone's lives. PM Modi took to social media platform 'X' and wrote, "I extend my warmest greetings to all my family members across the country on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. May this divine occasion, rooted in Indian culture and spirituality, bring happiness, peace, health, and good fortune to everyone. May our sacred traditions of holy bathing, charity, aarti, and worship illuminate everyone's lives." Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also extended his greetings on 'X', saying, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and the country on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima. May this sacred day bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all." Union Minister Prahlad Joshi also extended greetings and said, "On this auspicious Dev Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings to everyone. May the divine light of this sacred day dispel darkness and fill every life with peace, prosperity, and spiritual joy." Dev Deepawali is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm across India. Observed on Kartik Purnima, it marks the day when the Gods are believed to descend to Earth to celebrate Diwali. The festival is celebrated most grandly in Varanasi, the city of Lord Shiva, in Uttar Pradesh. On this day, the ghats of the Ganga in Varanasi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, and other holy places are illuminated with thousands of diyas (earthen lamps). Devotees take holy dips in the Ganga River, offer prayers, perform aarti, and participate in various rituals to honour the river and the deities. The term Dev Deepawali literally means "the Diwali of the Gods". It is dedicated to all deities, particularly the Holy Trinity -- Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiva). The festival holds deep religious and spiritual significance among Hindus, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. In Varanasi, the ghats-especially Dashashwamedh, Assi, and Rajendra Prasad-are transformed into celestial landscapes. From Ravidas Ghat to Raj Ghat, millions of lamps illuminate the riverbanks. As priests chant Vedic hymns and devotees float lamps on the sacred waters, the Ganga glows with divine radiance. Many believe that the river becomes even more sanctified on this night, capable of cleansing lifetimes of karma. (IANS)

