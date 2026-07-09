Meghalaya to showcase premium pineapples at Delhi festival, Sign MoUs to Boost Farmers' Market Access

Meghalaya will showcase its globally acclaimed premium pineapples at the fourth edition of the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival in the national capital from July 10 to 12, with the state set to sign strategic agreements to expand market access for farmers, officials said on Wednesday. The three-day festival, organised by the Meghalaya Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare at Dilli Haat, aims to strengthen direct market linkages among pineapple growers, retailers, institutional buyers, exporters, and consumers, while promoting the state's horticulture sector. A senior government official stated that the inaugural programme on July 10 will be attended by the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, as the chief guest, while Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will be the guest of honour. A key highlight of this year's festival will be the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with e-commerce and marketing platforms, which the state government said would help improve market access, supply chains and marketing opportunities for pineapple farmers. The event will also witness the release of a commemorative publication titled "Meghalaya Pineapple: A Four-Edition Journey", documenting the evolution of the festival since its launch in 2023. (IANS)

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