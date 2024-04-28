Mehbooba Mufti tells voters she believes in uniting, not dividing people

Jammu: Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti, sought votes from people of Poonch and Rajouri districts on Saturday, saying that she stands for uniting and not dividing people of the two regions of J&K.

Mufti is contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat and the two districts of Jammu division — Poonch and Rajouri — are part of this constituency in addition to Anantnag and Kulgam districts of the Valley.

She is mainly challenged by Mian Altaf Ahmad of the National Conference (NC), which is a part of the INDIA bloc, and Zafar Iqbal Manhas of the J&K Apni Party. BJP is not contesting in Anantnag-Rajouri seat. The constituency goes to the polls on May 7.

She is on a weeklong poll campaign programme in Poonch and Rajouri districts these days. She moved to Poonch town on Saturday after addressing people in the Mendhar and Surankote areas of the district.

She reached here on April 25 by travelling through the Mughal Road that connects the Valley with the Jammu division as an alternative road link.

She told a public meeting, “Irrespective of religion and region, we to have to move together and raise a united voice to seek redressal of our issues.

“I am thankful for the warm welcome given to me by the local people including Paharis, Gujjars and Hindus living here.

“I stand to unite people and not to divide them. Everyone is adversely affected when there is a problem and everyone gets benefitted when issues are resolved,” she said. She asked voters to support her as she is aware of the demands of the people of Poonch which include a medical college, extension of the rail link and completion of the under-construction Parnai hydro-electric project.

She said she had not come to make any false promises but, would be the voice of the people if elected to the Lok Sabha. (IANS)

