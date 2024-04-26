‘Want 400 seats to thwart intentions of INDIA bloc’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Aonla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he wanted 400 seats so that he could thwart the attempts being made by Congress and Samajwadi Party to curtail the reservation quota for OBC, SC/ST and give it on a religious basis.

“The Congress, SP and INDIA bloc are asking for your votes because they want to oblige one section of their vote bank as part of the appeasement policy, but I will not let them curtail your rights. The Samajwadi Party is confined to its family — whether it is in Azamgarh, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Budaun or Firozabad — and for them, it is only family first,” PM Modi said while addressing an election rally here in this Uttar Pradesh town.

“The Congress has found a way to steal some of the 27 per cent OBC quota. They want it should be taken away and reservations should be given based on religion,” PM Modi further said.

PM Modi also said that the friendship between “two boys” (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) in Uttar Pradesh is also based on appeasement politics.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, PM Modi said that the grand old party is conspiring to snatch reservations from the people. He said the Congress is also talking about the survey of property and the party has an eye on public property.

PM Modi said that “our fight against corruption continues”. “The Congress wants to snatch away the ‘mangalsutra’ of our mothers and sisters. Will you allow it? People in foreign countries do not even know what this means to us, but we know its importance,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the most important thing today — bigger than elections — was the need to be aware of such forces.

PM Modi said that he had suffered their abuses for almost ten years when they ridiculed him saying “Mandir wahin banayenge par tarikh nahin batayenge”.

“Now, Ram Mandir has been built. When we invited them to attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony, they turned down the invite as their vote bank would have been upset had they attended the programme,” PM Modi said.

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party, PM Modi said: “Not just Ram but these two princes have not spared Shyam either. I was ridiculed when I went to offer prayers at the underwater Dwarka. The Samajwadi prince calls himself a Yaduvanshi but he also joined in insulting me.”

PM Modi also urged the people to cast votes early in the morning, saying: “Every vote that is cast is for Modi.” (IANS)

