Mental health fundamental to our overall well-being: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Mental health is a fundamental part of our overall well-being, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday on World Mental Health Day. World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness about mental health issues.

“World Mental Health Day serves as a powerful reminder that mental health is a fundamental part of our overall well-being,” PM Modi shared in a post on social media platform X.

He stressed the need to show compassion to people suffering from mental health issues like anxiety and depression, among others.

“In a fast-paced world, this day underscores the importance of reflecting and extending compassion to others,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged the need to bring mental health conversation to the mainstream. He also saluted people working to heal others.

“Let us also work collectively to create environments where conversations around mental health become more mainstream. My compliments to all those working in this field and helping others heal and find happiness,” PM Modi said.

According to the National Mental Health Survey (2016), around 13.2 per cent of Indians experience a diagnosable mental health condition in their lifetime, while 10.6 per cent are currently affected.

In other words, roughly one in 10 Indians lives with conditions such as depression, anxiety, or substance use disorders, with depression being the most common — particularly among women.

To tackle the problem, the government launched initiatives like Tele-MANAS, which offer valuable first-response counselling in multiple languages.

About 53 Tele MANAS cells have been set up in 36 states. It provides 24/7 mental health services in up to 20 languages. It has received more than 23,82,000 calls since its launch in 2022 till mid-March 2025.

Further, the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), now implemented as the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), covers over 700 districts, with teams including psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, and nurses. (IANS)

