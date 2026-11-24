NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry’s nodal cyber security agency I4C has cautioned government functionaries against sharing sensitive information through WhatsApp Web sessions, a move that follows detection of suspicious activities of ‘Pakistan-based intelligence operatives’.

The cybersecurity advisory cautioning against using WhatsApp Web for official or sensitive work follows a probe that revealed Pakistan-based intelligence operatives infiltrated over 50 defence-related WhatsApp groups, said an official source on Monday.

Advising government officials to avoid staying logged in on computers and laptops, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), warned that such sessions could be misused to take control of the account for fraud or phishing, said an official statement.

Sources said the Pakistan-based intelligence operatives used spoofed Indian numbers to join as ‘dead members’, monitoring chats in groups linked to the NSG, CRPF, commandos, and even DRDO without drawing attention. (IANS)