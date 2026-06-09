UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result Expected Soon

Guwahati: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 on 24th May, with approximately 5.49 lakh candidates appearing for the highly competitive examination across the country.

While the commission has not yet announced an official date for the declaration of the preliminary examination results, past trends suggest that the outcome is likely to be released during the second week of June. This year’s Civil Services Examination is being conducted to fill 933 vacancies across various central services.

An analysis of result declaration timelines over the past five years shows that UPSC has consistently announced the Civil Services Prelims results within 15 to 19 days of the examination. In 2025, the results were declared 17 days after the exam, while in 2023 and 2024 the gap was 15 days. The longest waiting period was recorded in 2021, when the results were announced 19 days after the examination.

Given that the 2026 preliminary examination was held on 24th May, candidates can reasonably expect the results to be declared within a similar timeframe.

Once released, candidates can check their results on the official UPSC website. To access the result, candidates should visit upsc.gov.in, click on the “Examinations” tab, select “Written Results”, and open the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 link.

The result will be available in PDF format and will show the roll numbers or registration numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

Candidates are advised to download and save the result PDF for future reference.