Military Intelligence, Pune Police bust illegal arms racket, 9 from Kashmir held

Pune: In a joint operation, Southern Command Military Intelligence unit, Pune and Maharashtra Police have busted a racket involving 9 men from Jammu and Kashmir who allegedly used forged firearm licenses and carried illegal firearms to get jobs as armed security guards in various banks and security agencies in Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Pune and surrounding areas.

According to a press statement issued by Ahilyanagar Police, a search and combing operation was carried out across Ahilyanagar, Shrigonda, Sonai, and Pune, leading to the arrest of nine men who are residents of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the operation, the police seized nine 12-bore rifles, fake arms licenses, and 58 live cartridges from the accused, who had been working as security guards since 2015, said the police.

Following the seizure of illegal firearms and live cartridges, an FIR was registered at the Tofkhana police station on Friday, under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged documents), 474 (possession of forged documents), 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Arms Act, sections 3, 7, 8, and 25 to investigate it further. (ANI)

