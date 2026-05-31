Minister Kiren Rijiju lauds Indian Hajj Mission for Winning 2 Saudi Awards

NEW DELHI: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday lauded the coordination between the Ministry and the Hajj Committee of India, which has won the Indian Hajj Mission two awards from the Saudi Arabian government.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "Proud to share that the Indian Hajj Mission has, for the first time, received two prestigious Labbaytum Awards from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for excellence in Hajj coordination & communication."

"The successful conduct of the core phase of Hajj 2026 reflects the seamless coordination between the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Hajj Committee of India, and the Indian Hajj Mission led by our Ambassador in KSA and CGI Jeddah," he said.

"Grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continued support and excellent arrangements for pilgrims," he said.

The Hajj pilgrimage from India for the year 2026 commenced on April 18, with the first batch of pilgrims scheduled to depart for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from various embarkation points across the country. Over 1.75 lakh pilgrims undertook the pious Hajj pilgrimage.

The Ministry made comprehensive arrangements in coordination with the Hajj Committee of India, other Central Ministries, State Governments, and Saudi authorities. These efforts were aimed at ensuring seamless logistics and improved on-ground facilitation for pilgrims.

The Hajj operations were conducted through 17 embarkation points across the country, ensuring regional accessibility and efficient logistics. These included major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Srinagar, and others. (IANS)

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