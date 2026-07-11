Minister Piyush Goyal chairs NPC meeting on boosting productivity ecosystem

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday chaired a review meeting with officials of the National Productivity Council (NPC) with a focus on improving inter-departmental collaboration, strengthening institutional capacities, and adopting best practices to enhance productivity and service delivery.

The minister also reviewed initiatives aimed at building a more integrated, efficient, and future-ready administrative framework.

The NPC is working on a forward-looking vision to strengthen India’s productivity ecosystem in pursuit of the national aspiration of becoming a $30 trillion economy. The emphasis is on deeper integration into global value chains through strengthened Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, alongside a strategic shift towards Make for the World, according to Council Chairman and Secretary, DPIIT, Amardeep Singh Bhatia.

He underscored that productivity improvements must translate into competitive pricing, cost efficiency, and a more enabling business environment. Referring to DPIIT’s reform initiatives — including compliance reduction, tax rationalisation, Startup promotion, regulatory simplification, and calibrated tariff reforms, he stressed that sustained global competitiveness requires both technological advancement and systematic process re-engineering.

The NPC is also focusing on maximising productivity in MSME clusters, which are viewed as growth engines to spur growth and create more employment in the economy. These clusters are emerging as centres of collective efficiency that enable shared infrastructure, testing facilities, design centres, and knowledge exchange.

MSMEs are working on deepening shop-floor productivity culture, expanding MSME outreach through its nationwide network, fostering academic collaboration, developing specialised service models, and strengthening partnerships with the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO).

The NPC is promoting a nationwide productivity movement integrating efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness to position India’s MSME sector as a key driver of economic transformation.

It has also developed an Industry 4.0 Readiness Assessment Framework to guide enterprises in digital transformation. It has also drawn up proposals for an Indian Productivity Rating System, a 5S Assessment Framework for export readiness, revival of sector-specific productivity benchmarks, and the establishment of a Learning & Development Centre to integrate productivity-linked tools into entrepreneurial training. NPC youth engagement initiatives include nationwide competitions and the proposed “Pro-Talks” platform. Besides, the India Centre for BRICS Industrial Competencies has been established in the NPC to strengthen international collaboration in productivity enhancement. (IANS)

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