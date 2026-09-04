Minister Rajnath Singh unveils ‘RAKSHA’ Defence Diplomacy Document

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday released the ‘Raksha’ document on defence diplomacy that provides an actionable vision for the next decade and ensures India remains an anchor of peace, stability, and rule-based order in an evolving global landscape.

The document focuses on Strategic Partnerships, Capacity Building, Indigenous Defence Manufacturing and Exports and Maritime Security, an official statement said.

The ‘Raksha’ document outlines India’s strategic roadmap and vision for global defence partnerships over the next 10 years, the statement said.

As defence diplomacy is a core pillar of India’s foreign policy, the document provides a clear, actionable vision for the next decade, ensuring that India remains an anchor of peace, stability, and rule-based order in an evolving global landscape, the statement said.

The document marks a shift in India’s strategic engagement, aligning national security objectives with proactive global cooperation, fostering long-term stability and mutual growth.

Key pillars highlighted in the strategic blueprint include strategic partnerships that provide for deepening bilateral and multilateral security cooperation.

It also stresses capacity building by enhancing joint military exercises, training programmes, and sharing best practices with friendly nations, apart from promoting Make in India defence platforms to establish the nation as a reliable global defence manufacturing hub and exporter, the statement added. The ‘Raksha’ document also advocates strengthening India’s role as a Net Security Provider and First Responder in the Indian Ocean Region, it said. (IANS)

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