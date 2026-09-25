Ministry of Home Affairs asks states, UTs to curb trafficking in person

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to focus on "countering trafficking in persons" by integrating the Naveen Nyaya Sanhita (three new criminal laws) and using technology, as well as the essential role of state leadership and ownership to curb the menace, which it stressed as an "important priority" of the Central government to prevent and combat the crime of human trafficking.

In the five-page letter issued on August 28 by the MHA's Women Safety Division, the chief secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGP) from of all states and the UTs were asked to enforce the provisions of the Naveen Nyaya Sanhita-- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023-- to their "maximum potential" with complete administrative vigour

as the roll-out phase of the laws is now completed, noting it is an "exclusive mandate of the states and UTs" to make sure the enforcement of the new criminal justice system.

Preventing and combating the crime of human trafficking is an important priority of the Central government. While the Union government has provided a comprehensive statutory and digital roadmap, the functional success of these reforms is dependent on the decisive leadership of states and UTs, and the efficiency and rigour with which these tools are used by them.

It is further stated in the note that the advanced legal architecture, augmented by digital tools, provides the precision required to "dismantle networks of exploitation" following the successful adoption of the three criminal laws and full updation of the criminal justice framework.

The MHA also mentioned the guidelines issued for guidance and strict compliance by all states and the UTs using the "full power" of the new legal framework, as the new laws (Naveen Nyaya Sanhitas) provide a much stronger basis to prosecute traffickers and dismantle their syndicates. (ANI)

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