Trafficked minor from Nilpur Tea Estate safely recovered; two repeat offenders arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Taking advantage of her parents being away at work, a local man named Arjun Gowala along with an accomplice, Bhaiti Nayak from Pratapgarh abducted a minor girl from her home in the Nilpur Tea Estate under Biswanath Chariali police station in Biswanath district with a view to selling the young girl in Arunachal Pradesh for Rs 50,000 a few days back.

When the incident came to light, local MLA Pallab Lochan Das independently looked into the incident, confirmed the child’s location, and alerted District Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Biswanath Asif Ahmed. Accordingly, SSP Ahmed dispatched a special police team to Arunachal Pradesh, which brought the girl back unharmed.

The police arrested both suspects, Arjun Gowala and Bhaiti Nayak, and remanded them to judicial custody. According to the SSP, the accused were previously involved in murder cases.

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