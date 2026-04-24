Mischievous and misleading: Centre refutes reports on fuel price hike in India

NEW DELHI: Petroleum Ministry on Thursday dismissed media reports regarding petrol and diesel price increase after the assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, calling such reports as "mischievous and misleading".

In a social media post on X, the ministry clarified that "there is no such proposal under government consideration."

"Such news items are designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading," the ministry added.

It further stated that India remains the only country where petrol and diesel prices have not increased in the last four years.

The government and oil PSUs have taken relentless steps to insulate citizens from steep increases in international prices, it said. (IANS)

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