Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates three-day RSS coordination meeting in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) All-India Coordination Meeting (Akhil Bharatiya Samanvaya Baithak) has commenced on Wednesday at the 'Vijnana Vihar' school in Gudilova, near Visakhapatnam.

Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the meeting by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata. This meeting is scheduled to continue until the evening of August 21.

Alongside Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Sah-Sarkaryavahs (Joint General Secretaries) and other senior functionaries of the central executive are participating in this annual All-India coordination meeting.

National presidents, general secretaries, all-India organizing secretaries, and select key functionaries from 32 different organizations inspired by the Sangh, such as the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, and Rashtra Sevika Samiti, are attending this coordination meeting, the press release stated. A total of 327 delegates are participating in the proceedings; this includes 253 key functionaries (including 49 women) from various organizations, alongside senior Sangh functionaries. (ANI)

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