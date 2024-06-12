Mohan Charan Majhi to be Chief Minister of 1st BJP government in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar: BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi will be the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Majhi was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Odisha at a meeting held on Tuesday. The decision was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the meeting of the party’s newly-elected MLAs here.

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will be Deputy Chief Ministers.

BJP will form its first government in Odisha after getting a majority in the assembly polls which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav were in the state capital as the party’s central observers for the meeting of MLAs. The BJP won 78 of 147 seats in the Odisha assembly. (ANI)

