Bhubaneshwar: 4-Time MLA Mohan Majhi Picked As New Odisha CM; KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida Named Deputy CM

BHUBANESHWAR: Mohan Charan Majhi, the four-time MLA of Keonjhar, will be sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Odisha on Wednesday in Bhubaneshwar.

KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida have been selected to become the two deputy CMs of the state which the BJP has won for the first time in their history.

The newly elected Chief Minister of Odisha happens to be a firebrand tribal leader and is known for his impressive performance in the Odisha Assembly.

Mohan Charan Majhi emerged victorious from the Keonjhar assembly seat in the recently concluded Odisha Assembly Elections 2024.