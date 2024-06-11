Bhubaneshwar: 4-Time MLA Mohan Majhi Picked As New Odisha CM; KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida Named Deputy CM

BHUBANESHWAR: Mohan Charan Majhi, the four-time MLA of Keonjhar, will be sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Odisha on Wednesday in Bhubaneshwar.
KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida have been selected to become the two deputy CMs of the state which the BJP has won for the first time in their history.
The newly elected Chief Minister of Odisha happens to be a firebrand tribal leader and is known for his impressive performance in the Odisha Assembly.
Mohan Charan Majhi emerged victorious from the Keonjhar assembly seat in the recently concluded Odisha Assembly Elections 2024.
He is set to replace Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik, who held on to this position for a record 24 years and cast a long shadow on the state’s politics.
It will also be a historic moment for the BJP as the saffron party will rule Odisha on its own for the first time by winning 78 out of 147 seats.
The decision to elect Majhi as the CM was taken during the meeting of the BJP's state legislature unit on Tuesday.
The BJP high command had sent Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav as its observers to the Odisha capital for the crucial BJP Legislature Party meeting.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new Odisha CM and his ministers will be attended by the top brass of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders and the party Chief Ministers.
Notably, Mohan Charan Majhi plunged into the world of politics back in 1997 when he served as a serpanch till 2000.
Thereafter, his political career took a significant turn as he was elected to the state assembly from Keonjhar in 2000.
He has maintained a strong foothold in the state ever since and was re-elected in 2004 and again in 2019. In the recent polls, he retained the seat by defeating BJD’s Mina Majhi by 11,577 votes.
Majhi was the opposition chief whip in the previous assembly, taking on the BJD government on many crucial issues.
Mohan Majhi, who is a non-controversial figure, is considered to be a loyal BJP member and a strong organisational leader.
He has a strong RSS link and has extensively worked in the BJP's Odisha state unit.
