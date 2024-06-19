‘Moment of immense joy for us’: Farmers rejoice over benefits of PM Kisan scheme

Varanasi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to release the 17th installment of the PM Kisan scheme, numerous farmers gathered in Kashi to express their gratitude, emphasizing the significant benefits they have received from the government funds.

Beneficiary farmer Chotelal Patel stated, “We are extremely happy and thankful to PM Modi for the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This will greatly assist the farmers and bring about positive changes in our lives.”

Another beneficiary, Champa Devi, expressed, “This is a moment of immense joy for all of us. We wanted Modi ji to be re-elected as Prime Minister because he has done so much for us. The financial aid from the government is invaluable for our farming needs, and we also receive essentials like ration, gas, and toilets. What more could we ask for?”

Mitthuram Prajapati, another beneficiary, remarked, “PM Modi is doing excellent work by providing us with the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This brings happiness to all of us. We no longer need to take loans because the scheme’s funds help us purchase essential farming supplies.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first visit to Varanasi after victory in the Lok Sabha elections today, will release the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, in which more than 9.26 crore farmers will receive the benefits amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will also distribute the certificates to more than 30,000 self-help groups trained as Krishi Sakhis to work as para extension workers.

After assuming office for the third term, PM Modi authorized the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi, which aims to benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crore. PM-KISAN scheme was launched in 2019, to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. The financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments, every four months, is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers’ families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Till now over Rs 3.04 lakh crores has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers across the nation and with this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme will cross well over Rs 3.24 lakh crores. (ANI)

