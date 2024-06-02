Sonitpur District Launches Special Initiative for PM Kisan Scheme Implementation

Tezpur: To ensure the successful implementation of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Krishak Sanmman Nidhi’, the district administration and District Agriculture Department of Sonitpur launched a special initiative under the PM Kisan scheme. To facilitate eligible beneficiaries in the district to receive the 17th installment of funds and subsequent installments, a comprehensive campaign was launched on June 1. It will continue till June 27. The special camps will be organized in 80 village panchayat offices across 15 agricultural development circles in the district, namely Diputa, Ghoramari, Balipara, Chariduar, Dhalaibil, Silabandha, Jamuguri, Binduguri, Bihuguri, Missamari, Thelamara, Dhekiajuli, Rakshasmari, Shirajuli and Bhangamandir.

District Agriculture Officer Pranjal Sarma and Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer and District Nodal Officer for PM Kisan Scheme Jakir Hussain urged eligible beneficiaries to bring their Aadhaar card, bank passbook (linked to the scheme), and Aadhaar-registered mobile phone when attending the camps, which will run from 10am to 4pm daily.

At these special camps, PM Kisan beneficiaries can avail services such as biometric e-KYC through representatives of Common Service Centres (CSC), assistance from agricultural department officials, and help from Krishi Sakhi and Jibika Sakhi. Additionally, bank representatives will assist with linking Aadhaar numbers to bank accounts and completing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) approvals. India Post Payments Bank representatives will also help open Aadhaar-linked bank accounts necessary for DBT.

It is mandatory for PM Kisan beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC to receive the 17th installment and subsequent payments. The Sonitpur District Agriculture Department requested all eligible beneficiaries to attend these special camps with the required documents and to contact the District Agriculture Office, Agricultural Development Officer (ADO), Agricultural Extension Assistant, Krishi Sakhi or village heads for any further information.

Also Read: Teacher Suspended for Allegedly Assaulting Minor Student in Little Stars School, Digboi

Also Watch: