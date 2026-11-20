NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday proposed amendments to the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification regime, seeking to align emission testing frequency with the age and emission standards of vehicles while reducing compliance requirements for owners of newer and cleaner vehicles.

Under the proposed amendment to sub-rule (7) of Rule 115, the ministry aims to create a more efficient Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) framework by lowering the frequency of emission testing for relatively new BS-VI vehicles, while continuing stringent monitoring of older and more polluting vehicles. According to the proposal, BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles will continue to require emission testing every three months, while BS-IV vehicles will be eligible for a six-month validity period for their PUCCs.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed amendment, to sub-rule (7) of rule 115, is intended to align the frequency of emission testing with age profile of vehicles, to reduce the compliance burden on owners of newer and cleaner vehicles, and to promote an efficient Pollution Under Control certification regime, while ensuring continued monitoring of in-use vehicle emissions," the ministry said. (IANS)