Jorhat: Pabitra Margherita bats for ‘double engine’ government ahead of polls

JORHAT: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, on Thursday addressed a press conference at the BJP Election Office in Titabor ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

Highlighting the importance of a "Double Engine Sarkar," he said the people of Assam want development to continue under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state. He claimed there is strong public support for a third consecutive term to build a "Viksit and Surakshit Assam."

Margherita said coordinated governance between the Centre and the state has ensured swift decisions, transparency, and effective implementation of schemes. He cited the Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor plant as an example of successful collaboration, contrasting it with delays in non-BJP-ruled states.

He added that Assam is among the fastest-growing states, with rising per capita income and over 1.65 lakh government jobs provided transparently. Welfare benefits are being directly transferred to beneficiaries through DBT, he said.

The Minister also highlighted improvements in law and order, reduction of AFSPA coverage, cultural preservation efforts, and welfare initiatives for tea tribes and women, including schemes like Orunodoi and Nijut Moina. BJP leaders Shantanu Pujari and Dhiraj Gowala were also present, stated a press release.

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