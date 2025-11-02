MoS Pabitra Margherita to visit Latin America and Caribbean

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita will embark on a visit to three countries in Latin America and Caribbean Region - Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, from November 4-10, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Saturday.

During his visit, the MoS is expected to meet with the political leadership in these countries and discuss issues of mutual interest and review progress in bilateral relations, including measures to promote trade, technology, tourism, development cooperation and capacity building. He is also scheduled to interact with representatives from business and the Indian community.

According to the MEA, while in Ecuador, the MoS will review preparations for establishing a resident Indian Mission in Quito.

During his visit to Bolivia, Margherita is scheduled to represent the Government of India at the inauguration of the newly-elected President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia on November 8 in the administrative capital La Paz.

In Cuba, the MEA informed, the minister would be discussing strengthening bilateral relations, including in the areas of health and medicine, digital public infrastructure and capacity building.

"This visit of MoS for External Affairs and Textiles is envisaged to continue the momentum of our political engagements with Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, and boost India's longstanding and friendly relations with the these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development," read a statement issued by the MEA. (IANS)

