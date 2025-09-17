Minister Pabitra Margherita Represents India at Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Day Celebrations

Guwahati: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India at the commemorative events marking the 50th Independence Day of Papua New Guinea (PNG).

At the invitation of the PNG government, Margherita attended the Flag Raising Ceremony at Independence Hill in Port Moresby on Tuesday, where he extended warm felicitations on behalf of PM Modi and India. Papua New Guinea, a South Pacific island nation, gained independence from Australia on September 16, 1975.

During his visit, the Minister called on PNG Prime Minister James Marape and conveyed India’s greetings and commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations. “Both countries remain committed to deepening bilateral and people-to-people ties,” Margherita said in a post on X.

On arrival, he was welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora in Papua New Guinea. “Over 4,000 strong, they are a living bridge between India and PNG, playing a pivotal role in strengthening our partnership through cultural, economic, and community contributions,” he added, sharing pictures of the interaction.

India and PNG share warm relations, working closely in forums such as the UN, NAM, and the Commonwealth. In recent years, high-level exchanges have reinforced the partnership. Former President Pranab Mukherjee visited PNG in 2016, while Prime Minister Modi co-hosted the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Port Moresby in May 2023, where he was conferred the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL), PNG’s highest civilian honor.